New FIFA boss Infantino takes budget flight to cut costs

LONDON. KAZINFORM FIFA's new president Gianni Infantino started his reign by taking a budget flight to his first significant meeting, in order to cut the costs of the world football governing body.

The 45-year-old new FIFA boss flew to Bristol from Geneva on the low-cost easyJet airline on Friday ahead of the weekend's International Football Association Board AGM in Cardiff.

"I came with easyJet today because it was the best option to Bristol and then Cardiff. I always take the easiest and best option. I had to go to UEFA to say goodbye to the executive committee," Infantino said.

"The traffic was terrible from Bristol to Cardiff which meant I was a little late. We are normal people and we have to behave like normal people.

"There will be occasions when I have to take a private plane, if I have no other way to go somewhere, if it's too complicated or I need to go to three countries in the same day.

"I will not now start travelling only easyJet. I will always take the best option. Everyone in FIFA should be working to optimise the costs.

"This was my job at UEFA when I was general secretary. I will give the philosophy from the top. One of my priorities has always been to optimise the costs because we have to be responsible what we do with the money, which is not our money. It is football's money."

Source: Xinhua