New flight to link Almaty and Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's Ural Airlines air carrier plans to fly from Zhukovsky airport located in Moscow oblast to Almaty starting December this year, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reads.

"The passenger traffic growth half as much again against 2017 proves the high potential of the airport. Today we keep on expanding the destination network in the near abroad. Zhukovsky-Almaty new flight to be unveiled this December will give new opportunities for travels. The flight will be performed five times a week," first deputy director, commercial director at Ural Airlines air carrier Kirill Skuratov said.