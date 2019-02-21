New football team may emerge in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - It is planned to create Football Club Turan in Turkestan region, said Polat Kyrykbayev, Head of the region's Sport and Physical Culture Department, Kazinform has learned from to the Governor's press service.

"The plans for sport development are actively supported by Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev," Kyrykbayev noted.

He informed that in the near future, a modern indoor stadium and other facilities will appear in Turkestan.

"We want to create Football Club Turan," said the head of the department. "It will be a strong team that will play in the Premier League. Besides, a youth football school will be opened.".