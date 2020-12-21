New Fuxing bullet trains to be put into service in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - New-type Fuxing bullet trains with a speed of 250 km per hour will soon be put into use on several railway lines, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd, Xinhua reports.

The CR300 bullet train, a new addition to the Fuxing bullet train family that now covers the speed range from 160 km to 350 km, will be put into service on the railways linking Hangzhou and Shenzhen, Lianyungang and Zhenjiang, Guiyang and Guangzhou, among others.

This marks an important step in China's railway development, and shows that China will continue to lead the world in high-speed rail technology, according to the company.

So far, Fuxing bullet trains have operated 836 million km safely, transporting a total of 827 million passengers. It is expected that Fuxing bullet trains will be used in all provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland next year, the company said.