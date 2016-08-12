New gas chemical complex to be built in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh United Chemical Company will build integrated gas chemical complex in Atyrau region, Kazakh Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna reported.

The complex will process gas from Tengiz field and produce polyethylene, which is widely used in in construction, medicine, engineering, the packaging industry, household goods manufacture, etc.

The project will cost $2.6 billion, Samruk- Kazyna plans to attract debt financing for its construction.

Moreover it is planned to build gas turbine power plant with 310 MW capacity, technical gases complex and water processing facility next to the integrated gas chemical complex.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az