  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New gas chemical complex to be built in Kazakhstan

    14:59, 12 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh United Chemical Company will build integrated gas chemical complex in Atyrau region, Kazakh Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna reported.

    The complex will process gas from Tengiz field and produce polyethylene, which is widely used in in construction, medicine, engineering, the packaging industry, household goods manufacture, etc.

    The project will cost $2.6 billion, Samruk- Kazyna plans to attract debt financing for its construction.

    Moreover it is planned to build gas turbine power plant with 310 MW capacity, technical gases complex and water processing facility next to the integrated gas chemical complex.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

     

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!