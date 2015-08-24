  • kz
    New gas field discovered in Turkmenistan

    18:22, 24 August 2015
    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A powerful commercial natural gas inflow was obtained at the ‘Bagly-1' area in the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan's Mary Province, the Turkmen newspaper ‘Neutral Turkmenistan' said.

    According to the newspaper this happened after the first exploration well at the area reached a depth of 4,690 meters.

    The daily hydrocarbon output at the new field exceeds one and a half million cubic meters.

    The newspaper said the new field's prospect can also be judged from its being located a few dozen kilometers away from the gigantic Galkynysh field, which is famous worldwide for its explored and proven natural gas reserves.

    Turkmenistan is a key player in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia.

    Currently, Turkmenistan's gas is being supplied to China, Iran and Russia, Trend.az reports.

