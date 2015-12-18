New general director of KazTransOil named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the resolution of the Board of Directors of "KazTransOil" JSC dated December 14, 2015 powers of Mr.Kairgeldy Kabyldin, the General Director (Chair of the Management Bard) of "KazTransOil" JSC, were early terminated on December 15, 2015 based on his submitted notification; and Mr.Nurtas Shmanov was elected as the General Director (Chair of the Management Board) of "KazTransOil" JSC starting from December 16, 2015.

Nurtas Shmanov was born in 1956 in the city of Atyrau, graduated from Ufa Petroleum Institute with a specialization in design and operation of oil and gas pipelines, gas storages and petroleum installations, Institute of Market under the Kazakh State Academy (specialization - finance and credit), Massachusetts University (Boston, USA).

Mr.Shmanov has a 36-year experience in the pipeline transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has passed a large professional way from repairman of in-line equipment to Deputy Chair of the Management Board of "KazMunayGas" NC JSC. He has occupied responsible positions in such companies as "Yuzhnefteprovod" enterprise ("Transneft" JSC), "Tengizchevroil" LLP, "Caspian Pipeline Consortium - Russia", "ChevronNefteGas", "ChevronMunayGas", "Chevron Overseas Petroleum Inc." etc. Starting from December 2007 till January 2009 he held position of the General Director (Chair of the Management Board) of "KazTransOil" JSC.

N.Shmanov is a hereditary pipe-liner. His father Nuribek Nabiyevich - a veteran of the industry, the first Kazakh - scientist, who examined the issues of operation of "hot" main oil pipelines, having applied his experience and skills in practice. One of oil pumping stations of "KazTransOil" JSC was named in the honor of Nuribek Shmanov.

NOTE: "KazTransOil" JSC - is a subsidiary of "KazMunayGas" NC JSC, national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for main oil pipeline. The Company operates a network of main oil pipelines extending over 5.4 th.km and waterlines with 2 thousand km extension, providing more than 8 thousand people with work places. The operating facilities of "KazTransOil" JSC are located in Karaganda, Pavlodar, South-Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West-Kazakhstan Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan.