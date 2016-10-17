New general director of KTK TV Channel named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Elmira Dzhamilova has been appointed as new general director of KTK TV Channel, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the TV channel.

Ms Dzhamilova previously held the post of deputy general director.



"Nothing has changed for the KTK's team. Elmira Dzhamilova has been a part of the team for the past nine years and she was the one who determined the TV channel's development strategy," the press service said in a statement.



It was added that the TV channel will continue to develop and bring interesting projects to its audience.



