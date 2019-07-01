  • kz
    New General Director of Qazaq Radiolary LLP named

    19:02, 01 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova has been named as the new General Director of Qazaq Radiolary LLP, Kazinform has learnt from the Republican Television and Radio Complex "Qazaqstan".

    CEO of Republican Television and Radio Complex "Qazaqstan" JSC Lyazzat Tanysbai appointed Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova as the General Director of Qazaq Radiolary LLP. Ms Mukhamedzhanova boasts over 35 years of professional experience in mass media sector.

    Qazaq Radiolary LLP consists of Qazaq Radiosy, Shalqar, Astana, and Classic radio stations.

