New gold refining plant in N Kazakhstan extracted 25 kg of gold (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov has paid a working visit to the Essil municipality and surveyed local agricultural enterprises and LLP AulieGoldMining specializing in gold extraction, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional administration.

LLP AulieGoldMining started its operations in 2014. The company develops placer gold deposits thus becoming the first in the country to apply such method. Director of LLP AulieGoldMining Pavel Dzhulay told about the peculiarities of the production process. The enterprise processes up to 70 thousand tonnes of ore per month, he said. According to Pavel Dzhulay, the enterprise has extracted 25 kg of gold to date. By the end of the year the company plans to raise gold output up to 50-60 kg.