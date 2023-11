ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new promo of a possible fight of WBA (Super), IBO, IBF and WBC middleweight champion, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is available online.

It is worth noting that after Alvarez gave up his WBC middleweight title, Golovkin has become the most titled professional boxer.

Gennady Golovkin's next fight is scheduled for early 2017 against American Daniel Jacobs.