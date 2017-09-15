New Golovkin-Alvarez promo released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new promo of Golovkin-Alvarez battle was released, sports.kz reports.





Earlier the fighters held the final press conference in Las Vegas during which Golovkin said the upcoming bout is going to be a historical event.

Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 КО) vs. Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 КО) is scheduled for September 16 at T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said, he like most Kazakhstanis, is going to watch the fight.