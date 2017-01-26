New 'Government for Citizens' head appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens", chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov, Ablaikhan Ospanov was unanimously elected the Chairman of the Board, press service of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan reported.

Ablaikhan Ospanov started his career at the Republican headquarters of youth labor groups "Zhasyl El". Later he was involved is private sector where has gone from project manager to a project management department head.

In 2011 Ospanov joined the civil service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He worked as a senior engineer of the technical service department, coordinated the development of IT projects in the Ministry. Ablaikhan Ospanov rank of police lieutenant.

Ospanov served as Deputy Director of the State Policy Department of the Ministry of Communications and Information in Information Technology and Deputy Chairman of the Committee for control of automation of state services and coordination of PSCs of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

In 2014 he was appointed director of the department for the development of e-services and public services centers. Ospanov worked on automating and optimizing public services and permits, he participated in the development of "On public services" and "On permits and notifications" draft laws. He was also engaged in the development of PSCs information system, e-government and the introduction of mobile government.

In 2015 he was appointed head of the public reception of "Nur Otan".

In April 2016 Ablaikhan Ospanov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "Almaty Development Center".