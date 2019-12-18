  • kz
    New governor of Atyrau region named

    20:16, 18 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Makhambet Dosmukhambetov has been appointed as new governor of Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree to appoint Mr. Dosmukhambetov as the new governor of Atyrau region.

    Born in 1960, Mr. Dosmukhambetov graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas and the KazGUU.

    Throughout his professional career he worked at many oil and gas companies, namely Kazakhoil, KazMunaiGas, KazGerMunai, Mangistaumunaigas.

    Prior to the recent appointment, Mr. Dosmukhambetov served as the First Vice Minister of Energy.

    Photo credit: www.neftegaz.kz

