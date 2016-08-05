New head appointed at KazTransOil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of Directors of Kazakh oil transportation company KazTransOil appointed Dimas Dosanov as the chairman of the Board, the company said Aug. 5.

Dosanov has served as KazTransOil's First Deputy General Director since January 2016.

The previous head of the company's Board, Nurtas Shmanov was earlier appointed as the Kazakh National Company KazMunaiGas senior vice president for oil transportation.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's national operator of the main oil pipelines.

The company operates a network of 5,400 kilometers long main oil pipelines and 2,000 kilometers long water pipelines.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az