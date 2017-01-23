New head appointed to Kazakh House Construction Savings Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Board of Directors of Kazakh House Construction Savings Bank Lyazzat Ibragimova was appointed to the post of Chairman of the Board of this bank, the message of the bank said Jan. 23.

Ibragimova earlier served as deputy chairman of Kazakh national holding Baiterek, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az .



Former Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Housing Construction Savings Bank Aybatyr Zhumagulov was appointed as Vice-Minister of National Economy in late Dec. 2016.



House Construction Savings Bank is the only one bank in Kazakhstan implementing housing construction savings system. The system is intended for improvement of housing conditions of people through attracting funds of depositors to housing construction deposits and granting them with housing loans.



The sole shareholder of the bank is Kazakh government through Baiterek National Management Holding. Bank organizational structure includes headquarters in Almaty city and 17 regional subsidiaries.