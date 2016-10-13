New head appointed to KazMunaiGas Refining & Marketing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of Directors of Kazakh National company KazMunaiGas Refining and Marketing appointed Rufat Hodzhalakov to the post of the new General Director (Chairman of the Board) of the company.

The former head of the company Daniyar Tiessov was dismissed before the scheduled expiration of the term of his office, trend.az reports.



Rufat Hodzhalakov earlier served as the deputy head of KazMunaiGas Refining and Marketing.



KazMunaiGas - Refining and Marketing's activity is focused on oil refining and oil products production, sales of oil and oil products, oil products shipment and transshipment, and protection of state interests in oil and gas products sales.



Atyrau Refinery (99.53 percent), PetroKazakhstan Oil Products company owning Shymkent refinery (49.7 percent), Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery (100 percent), KazMunaiGas Onіmderі company (100 percent), KazMunaiGas - Aero (100 percent), Caspi Bitum company (100 percent) are among the assets of KazMunaiGas Refining and Marketing.



Source: Trend