ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 46-year-old Russian Yuri Utkulbayev has been appointed new head coach of FC "Aktobe", Sports.kz reports.

Yuri Utkulbayev is a Russian football manager and a former player. He managed the Under-21 team of FC Rubin Kazan. He played for FC "Torpedo" (Miass), "Neftekhimik" (Nizhnekamsk), "Irtysh" (Tobolsk), "Rubin" (Kazan).