ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vladimir Nikitenko has been named as head coach of FC Akzhaiyk, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 59-year-old Kazakhstani specialist began his coaching career back in 1990.



He coached FC Khimik, FC Dostyk, FC Aktyubinets, FC Yelimai, FC Kairat, FC Terek, FC Kaisar, FC Aktobe and FC Atyrau.



He will make his debut with FC Akzhaiyk at tomorrow's game against FC Aktobe.



Source: Sports.kz