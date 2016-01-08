New head coach of FC Shakhter named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of the Karaganda FC "Shakhter" was appointed 51-year-old from Slovakia Jozef Vukušič.

Today, Vladimir Niederhaus, executive director of FC "Shakhter", has introduced Jozef Vukušič to the team.

He said that Jozef Vukušič led the youth national team of Slovakia. He has international experience - two years he worked in Libya and two years - in South Africa. In addition, he has the PRO license.

Today "Shakhter" is leaving to a training camp in Satpayev twon.