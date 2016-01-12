New head coach of FC Taraz named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Former Kazakhstani professional footballer Nurmat Mirzabayev has been named as the new head coach of FC Taraz based in Zhambyl, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev endorsed Mirzabayev's appointment earlier this year.

It is worth mentioning that the 43-year-old Mirzabayev started his professional sports career back in 1994 at FC Taraz. Three seasons later he moved to FC Irtysh, then FC Akcess Yessil and FC Aktobe. But he returned to FC Taraz in 2004 and wrapped up his career there.

Mirzabayev is deemed to be one of the most promising coaches in Kazakhstan. While working in FC Taraz management system he assisted to former head coaches Vladimir Fomichev, Ljupko Petrović, Yegeniy Yarovenko and others.

FC Taraz have had their ups and downs throughout the past couple of years and the management team hopes that with the arrival of the new head coach the situation will change for the better.