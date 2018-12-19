New head coach of Kazakh national boxing team officially introduced

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - New head coach of the Kazakhstan National Boxing Team Galymbek Kenzhebayev was officially introduced at the boxing tournament in memory of Galym Zharylgapov in Karaganda city on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the KBF.

Kenzhebayev will be the one who will train Kazakh boxers in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has just returned from Greece where young Kazakhstani boxers hauled five gold medals and one silver medal.



Kenzhebayev and the Kazakh national boxing team will hold the first training sessions in January.

