New head coach of Kazakhstan national football team named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Stanimir Stoilov will become the new head coach of Kazakhstan's national football team, SPORTINFORM reports.

The 51-year-old Bulgarian specialist currently heads FC Astana with whom since 2014 he won 5 KPL seasons becoming the most successful coach in the history of the club.

The rumors of Stoilov's appointment to the national team started to appear at least six months ago. However, the talks between Stoilov and the Kazakhstan Football Federation were held only yesterday.

The new head coach will be tasked to ensure the team will be at its best in the UEFA Nations League.

The financial terms and the length of the deal were not disclosed. It is known, however, that the final amount is lower that Stoilov was originally asking for.