    New head coach of Kazakhstan’s triathlon team named

    17:14, 29 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Usipbekov has been named the new head coach of the national triathlon team of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Nurzhan Usipbekov, who earlier worked as the Kazakh junior triathlon team coach, has replaced Andrey Glushchenko as head coach.

    Usipbekov is a master of sports in triathlon and winner of Kazakh championships. In 2011, he graduated from the Auezov South Kazakhstan University, majoring in physical culture and sport. He has a 11-year coaching experience.


    Kazakhstan Sport
