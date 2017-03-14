New head N Kazakhstan region appointed

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov introduced the new akim of the region to the staff of the regional administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kumar Aksakalov, prior to his new appointment served as deputy head of the Executive Office.

Mr. Aksakalov was born in 1965. He graduated from the V.P. Goryachkin Moscow Institute of Agricultural Engineering. Candidate of Economic Sciences.

He began his career as chief engineer at a state farm. Later he he worked as First Secretary of Uritsky District Committee of LYCLK, Director of SSE Novoselovka, Deputy General Director of NGO "Kustanaiskoe", Chairman of the collective farm "North", President of OTSC Sever.

In different years Mr. Aksakalov served as akim of Mendykarinsky and Taranivsky districts, state inspector at the Civil Service and Personnel Policy Department, department of state control and organizational work of the Executive Office, and deputy akim of Zhambyl region.

He also served as deputy head, head of the NDP Nur Otan central office, and secretary of the party.

Kumar Aksakalov was awarded the Order "Kurmet".

He is married with four children.