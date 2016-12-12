New head of a district named in S Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - New head of Shardarinskiy district of South Kazakhstan region has been named today. The Presidential Administration and maslikhat of the district approved the candidature of Bolatbek Kistauov who took up the post on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev introduced the new head to the staff of the district administration and wished him success in his work. Tuimebayev stressed that Mr. Kistauov is an experienced manager and gave him a number of instructions. For instance, the newly appointed head of the district will be responsible for attracting investment, developing tourism and motorway service, cutting unemployment rate in the district and improving living standards, supporting SME and agricultural sector.



Mr. Kistauov served as head of Kazygurtskiy district in South Kazakhstan region starting from April 2012. Since April 2016 he has worked as First Vice Chairman of South Kazakhstan branch of the Nur Otan Party.