New head of Agricultural Department of Kostanay region appointed

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - New head of the Agriculture Department of Kostanay region has been appointed, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov introduced the newly appointed head of the Agriculture Department Darkhan Ablikarimov to the staff of the regional administration on Monday, October 2.



Ablikarimov earlier served as deputy head of the regional territorial inspection of the State Inspection Committee in the Agricultural Sector of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.