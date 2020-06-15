New head of Almaty's Strategy and Budget Office named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almas Batanov is to head the Strategy and Budget Office of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the city administration's press service.

Born on November 21, 1977, Almas Batanov graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University in 2000, the Almaty University of Technologies and Business in 2004, and University of Nottingham in 2010.

He started out as a leading expert at the state-owned enterprise «Metrology» in Almaty in 2000.

Between 2000 and 2009, he had different positions at the Kazakhstan Metrology Institute in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

From 2013 to 2014, Almas Batanov headed the Department of Regional Monitoring and Evaluation under the Ministry of Regional Development of Kazakhstan.

He also served as an aide to the deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, deputy chairman of the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

In the period from 2016 to 2019, he was deputy head at the Prime Minister's office, Chairman of the Committee on Industrial Development and Safety, as well as headed the Secretariat of State.