New head of Astana airport named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Airport Management Group Chairman of the Board of JSC "International Airport Astana" Kairat Zhaukhanov has been relieved of his duties at his own request, the press service of the company informs.

Radilbek Adimolda, first deputy of Mr. Zhaukhanov, appointed acting Chairman of the Board. In 1987 R.Adimolda graduated from the Academy of Civil Aviation in St. Petersburg. He worked in senior positions in the Civil Aviation Committee, "Kazaeronavigation". He has an award pin "Kurmettі aviator", a medal "Kazakhstan Respublikasinin Tauelsizdigine 20 zhyl" (20 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and a medal "Yeren enbegi ushin". Today, the general director of "Airport Management Group" Claude Badan held a meeting with the staff of the capital airport. "In the framework of "100 concrete steps" and the new state policy "Nurly Zhol" President of Kazakhstan focuses on the development of the capital's airport. We face the task with the support of Zurich International Airport to implement a project for introduction of the best global practices, standards and technologies, to increase traffic, improve service and ensure standards of safety and security," said Claude Badan.