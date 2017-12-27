New head of Astana International Airport appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Radilbek Adimolda was appointed CEO of the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform reports.

"By the decision of the Board of the Airport Management Group dated December 26, Radilbek Okenovich Adimolda was appointed the Board Chairman of the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport," the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said on Facebook.