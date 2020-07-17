  • kz
    New head of Atyrau-Akparat media holding named

    13:34, 17 July 2020
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Iskak Yegemberdiyev has been appointed as a new head of the Atyrau-Akparat media holding, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Deputy Akim of Atyrau region Bakytgul Khamenova introduced the new leader to the team of Atyrau-Akparat and wished him success in his work.

    Iskak Yegemberdiyev was born in 1983. In 2000-2004 he graduated from the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. In 2005-2007 he received a master's degree in journalism and an academic degree at the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi.


