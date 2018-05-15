New head of Central Communications Service appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new head of the Central Communications Service has been appointed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There are new tasks to be accomplished," said Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, introducing Ruslan Alishev as a new head of CCS.

Mr. Alishev previously held the post of Deputy Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

The minister also announced that Anastassia Shchegortsova has been relieved of the post and appointed as Deputy Head of Kazcontent JSC.

As to Ruslan Alishev, he was born on July 29, 1978. He graduated from the Petropavlovsk College of Economics and Law (1997), the North Kazakhstan State University (2001), and the Kokshetau University (2006).

From 2004 to 2009, he held various positions at the Domestic Policy Department of Petropavlovsk in North Kazakhstan region.

From 2010 to 2013, Chief Inspector, Deputy Head and Head of the Domestic Policy Department of North Kazakhstan region.

In 2013, Ruslan Alishev became the Deputy Head of the Magzhan Zhumabaev District Administration, North Kazakhstan region.

Between 2013 and 2014, he headed the Electronic Media Department of the Information and Archives Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

From 2014 to 2016, he was the Director of the Political Operation Department at the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party.

Since July 2016, he has been a Deputy Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.