New head of Chamber of International Commerce named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meirbek Mazhitov has been appointed as Chairman of the Chamber of International Commerce of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1978 in Kokshetau, Mr. Mazhitov is a graduate of the Kokshetau State University and KIMEP. Prior to the appointment, he was the chairman of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Astana city. Mr. Mazhitov initiated a number of successful business projects, including Startup Forum, Astana Employment Forum, etc.