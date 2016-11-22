  • kz
    New head of Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region appointed

    13:19, 22 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rabiga Milibayeva has become the head of the Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the committee's press service.

    Ms Milibayeva is a native of Pavlodar region. She is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute.

    Throughout her professional career Ms Milibayeva worked as an epidemiologist at the Pavlodar sanitary and epidemiological station, a chief expert of the Consumers' Rights Protection Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, as well as deputy head of the Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region.

