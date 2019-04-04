New head of Criminal Executive System Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Colonel of Justice Darkhan Kanatbekov has been appointed as Chairman of the Committee of Criminal Executive System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the order of the Interior Minister, Nurdilda Oraz, the ministry's spokesman, told Kazinform correspondent.

"Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev introduced a new chairman of the Committee of Criminal Executive System to the personnel," he clarified.



Darkhan Kanatbekov has been serving at the criminal executive system authorities since October 2001. He has sufficient work experience at senior positions, including as Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Criminal Executive System.

"At the meeting, Yerlan Turgumbayev informed the staff of the committee about the key activities to modernize the authorities of the internal affairs and the penitentiary system, focusing on new tasks the Head of State entrusted the Ministry of Internal Affairs with," Nurdilda Oraz added.

It should be mentioned that Azamat Bazylbekov was relieved of his post as Chairman of the Committee of Criminal Executive System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.