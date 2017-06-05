New Head of Economy and Budget Planning Department of Astana appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yergali Yegemberdy was appointed the head of the Economy and Budget Planning Department of Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Astana akimat.

Yergali Yegemberdy graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the University of Boston under the Bolashak scholarship program. He is an MS in Administrative Studies concentration in Financial Economics, Candidate of Political Sciences.

He started his career in 1998 as a chief specialist at the Astana Finance Department. In different years Yegemberdy served as a chief specialist at the State and Legal Department of the Astana akim apparatus, department head at the General Directorate of FEZ "Astana - new city", as well as deputy head of Astana Trade Department, and deputy akim of the Saryarka District.

From 2006 to 2010, he held various positions in the government bodies in Karaganda region.

From 2010 to 2012 worked as a chief inspector at the Organizational and Territorial Development Department of the Office of the Prime Minister.

In 2012 he headed the Majilis apparatus.

From 2013 to 2017 Yergali Yegemberdy served as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan and Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development.

In 2001 he received a letter of gratitude from the President. Mr. Yegemberdy was also awarded Jubilee medals "Astana 10 zhyldygy" (2008) and "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Tauyelsizdigine 25 zhyl" (2016).