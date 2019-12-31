New head of education department of Almaty city named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Lyazzat Zhylkybayeva was named the new head of the education department of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration.

Ms Zhylkybayeva’s appointment was approved by Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

She started her professional career as a teacher at a college in Almaty back in 1996.

Prior to the appointment she was deputy head of the education department of Almaty city.

Gulnar Khodzhabergenova stepped down from the post of the head of the education department of Almaty city.