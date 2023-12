NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Batyrbek Baibossynov has been appointed as the Deputy Head of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Head of the Security Service of the First Presdient of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

The appointment was made in line with the decision of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.