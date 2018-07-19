  • kz
    New head of EU Delegation to Kazakhstan named

    20:29, 19 July 2018
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has announced Thursday the nomination of Sven-Olov Carlsson as the Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent cites the European External Action Service.

    It should be mentioned that until now Sven-Olov Carlsson has served as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the Russian Federation.

    Kazakhstan and EU Politics
