New head of Finance Department named in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Ildar Khassenov has been appointed as head of the Finance Department of Pavlodar region.

The appointment was made in accordance with the instruction of akim (governor) of the region Bulat Bakauov.



Born in 1972, Mr. Khassenov is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University, the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics and the S. Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.



Prior to the new appointment he served as the director of the Employment Center of Ust-Kamenogorsk.