New head of finance office named in S Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Kenesbek Mendebayev has been appointed as new head of the finance office of South Kazakhstan region, the press service of the regional administration confirms.

Born in 1965, Mr. Mendebayev boasts extensive experience in financial sphere. He served as economist and chief economist in the regional agricultural offices in Zhambyl region. He headed the finance, economy and budget planning department of Talgar district in Almaty region. Mr. Mendebayev also worked as head of the finance department of Almaty region. Since July 2015, he was deputy akim of Iliiskiy district of Almaty region.