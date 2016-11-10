New head of Financial Monitoring Committee of Finance Ministry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Berik Sholpankulov has been appointed as Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree №462-l/s of the ministry as of November 9, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

Born in 1976, Mr. Sholpankulov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University and the National University of Defense.



He began his professional career at the Treasury Committee under the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in October 1996.



Sholpankulov got promoted to the post of Vice Minister of Finance in December 2008.



In July 2014 he was named Vice Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He is married with two daughters.