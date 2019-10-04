  • kz
    New head of foreign policy and int’l relations dept named

    16:44, 04 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Dauletbek Kussainov to a post of the head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Presidential Administration, Akorda press service reports.

    President Tokayev has appointed Dauletbek Kussainov as a new head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Presidential Administration; Shakhrat Nuryshev as a new first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

