New head of Forestry and Wildlife Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Askhat Kainarbekov was appointed as Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the ministry.

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources MagzumMirzagaliyev introduced the new chairman of the committee to the ministry’steam.

Askhat Kainarbekov was born on February 23, 1975. He graduatedfrom Abai Almaty State University with a Law degree in 1997, Turar Ryskulov KazakhEconomic University (Economics) in 2003, Moscow State University (MBA) in 2006,Harvard Business School in 2009, and Columbia University (MPA) in 2016. He is aholder of Bolashak Scholarship.

Prior to the appointment, since January 2018, he has workedas State Inspector at the Department of State Control and Organizational and TerritorialWork of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.