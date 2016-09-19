New head of Industrial and Innovative Development Department named in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Ganibet Aubakirov has been appointed as deputy head of the Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development Department of Almaty city.

Born in 1982, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Financial Institute and the Karaganda Intellectual Institute "Bolashak".



Mr. Aubakirov started his professional career in 2003 as a deputy director of Tsentrprodservis LLP.



Since 2008 he held various posts at the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was later reorganized into the Ministry of Investment and Development.



Prior to the appointment he worked at the Industrial Development and Safety Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.