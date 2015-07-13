New head of Industrial-innovative development office of E Kazakhstan named

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - At an enlarged meeting head of East-Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov has introduced the new head of the department of industrial-innovative development, the press service of the regional administration informed.

Nurlan Musin will chair the department for business and industrial-innovative development of East Kazakhstan region. N. Musin is a native of the city of Semey. In 1987 he graduated from the Novosibirsk State University. From 1999 to 2004 he worked as Director for Economics and Finance, Deputy General Director of JSC "Ulba Metallurgical Plant". In 2004-2011 he headed JSC "Ulba Metallurgical Plant".