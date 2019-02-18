New head of inner policy department appointed in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Zaure Baimenova has been named as the new head of the inner policy department of Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1972, Ms Baimenova is a graduate of the Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogic Institute and the Kostanay Institute of Business and Management.



Throughout her career she held various posts, including the chief specialist of the education department in Karasu village, head of the education department in the town of Lisakovsk, deputy akim (head) of Fedyorov district and more.