New head of inner policy department named in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakytzhan Narymbetov has been appointed as head of the Inner Policy Department of West Kazakhstan region.

First deputy governor of the region Arman Utegulov introduced Mr. Narymbetov to the staff of the department on Monday morning.



Mr. Narymbetov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



At the start of his profession career he headed several non-governmental organizations in the cities of Astana and Almaty.



He headed the Inner Policy Department of Uralsk city for two years starting from 2014. Prior to the appointment he served as acting deputy head of the office of the governor of West Kazakhstan region.