New head of Investment Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saparbek Tuyakbayev has been appointed as the new chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Advisor to Minister of Investment and Development and head of the PR department Berik Uali took to his Facebook account to reveal the news.



"Saparbek Tuyakbayev has been named as the chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment, he has served as deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region for five years. I wish him success at his new post!," Uali wrote.