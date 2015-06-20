New head of ‘Investment Fund of Kazakhstan’ board named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of JSC "National Holding" Baiterek" as of June 12, 2015 Rinat Sisembayev was appointed Chairman of the Board of JSC "Investment Fund of Kazakhstan".

Prior to his appointment R. Sisembayev served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan", the press service of Baiterek holding informs. R. Sisembayev was born 9 March, 1976. He graduated from the Kazakh State National University anmed after Al-Farabi. "Investment Fund of Kazakhstan" was founded 30 May 2003. One hundred percent of the fund's shares is owned by Baiterek holding.